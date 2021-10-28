will-jada-smith.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

Jada Pinkett Smith Complained About Her Sex Life With Will Smith To Gwyneth Paltrow, And People Have Comebacks

by: Twitter

Gwyneth Paltrow stopped by Red Table Talk to promote her new Netflix series, Sex, Love & goop, on Wednesday. Or at least that was the initial plan because things took a turn when Jada Pinkett Smith once again started airing her issues with husband Will Smith. Although, to Jada’s credit, she did keep the discussion on topic because her grievances were about sex, and how it’s not going so well after being married for so long. Via E! Online:

“It’s hard,” Jada said. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

As for Paltrow, she didn’t add much to the conversation except to say, “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”

However, Paltrow should’ve been prepared for the Red Table Talk experience to veer into awkward amounts of tea spilling about Will and Jada’s marriage. Soon after the episode hit, people started losing their minds on social media over the fact that, once again, Jada was airing Will’s dirty laundry. She quickly became a trending topic thanks to an avalanche of hilarious reactions, which you can see below.

(Via E! Online)

