She-Hulk is a legal comedy in the spirit of Ally McBeal that’s already impressing fans with its debut outing. The CGI actually looks much better than expected, and details on Captain America’s sex life became canon, and not only that, but Jameela Jamil got her butt kicked by Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk debut day, and yep, she also got a very NSFW injury while shooting.

That actually might not be the scene that Jameela was referring to while recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight. Jameela portrays “influencer” Titania, who happens to have super-strength and antagonizes Maslany’s Jennifer Walters character, who obviously Hulks out as the title indicates. Premiere day gave fans this quick little ditty of Titania being flung across the room like it ain’t no thing.

As Jameela told ET, she filmed many more action sequences that required tons of training, including “jiu jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air.” She revealed, “Oh, I did it all! I did it all.” And because Jameela did most of her stunts by herself, she ended up feeling the burn in, uh, her butt. “I was hurting in place that I really didn’t know exists,” she told ET. “Like, you’ll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a**hole” and “I didn’t know that was possible!”

Well, same! And then Jameela attempted to claim that she’s actually “the ultimate couch potato” when she’s not working. Whether or not that’s true, she does go through the paces on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which streams new Disney+ episodes on Thursday mornings.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)