She-Hulk
Marvel
TV

‘She-Hulk’ Finally Answered A Burning Question About An Avenger’s Sex Life, And Marvel Fans Are Here For It

by: Twitter

WARNING: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 below.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has only been streaming on Disney+ for a few hours, and already, Marvel fans are freaking out over a revelation that was dropped in the end credits scene: Steve Rogers did not go into the ice as a virgin. Captain America got laid in his first movie, folks, and it’s now canon.

Early in the episode, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) goes on a road trip with her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) where she repeatedly brings up her theory that Steve Rogers was a virgin. Like most civilians in the MCU think Cap is dead or living on the moon following the events of Avengers: Endgame, which Bruch doesn’t correct because his cousin isn’t a superhero. Yet.

Following a car accident, Jennifer is exposed to Bruce’s blood transforming her into She-Hulk, and the two take off to his secluded beach cabin where Bruce tries to teach her to control her powers. Of course, this is easier said than done considering his student is a lawyer and Jenn’s transformation seems to be different than what Banner experienced. More importantly, in the first episode’s end-credit scene, a drunken Jenn is arguing her “Steve Rogers is a virgin” theory again. Only this time, she’s practically crying at the thought of “America’s Ass” never having sex. So Bruce lets her in on a secret.

Steve Rogers lost his virginity during a USO tour in 1943.

Here’s the thing: Jenn really wasn’t crying. She played her cousin, and triumphantly yells, “Captain America f—” right as the scene clips off the word that would’ve given She-Hulk a TV-MA rating. The moment went over huge with Marvel fans who have been freaking out on Twitter.

You can see some of the Steve Rogers reactions below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×