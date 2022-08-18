Heading into the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law there were concerns about the show’s CGI after Marvel fans got a look at the first trailer. Let’s just say there were a whole lot of Avatar jokes, and it was becoming the elephant in the room. Things got to the point where star Tatiana Maslany had to defend the VFX artists who have been working under less than optimal conditions on not just She-Hulk, but the industry as a whole.

“I feel incredibly, like, deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work, obviously, like much quicker than probably should be given to them, in terms of like churning these things out,” Maslany told Variety earlier in the month. Her concerns were echoed by head writer Jessica Gao.

“It’s terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and feel that the the workload is too massive,” Gao said. “I mean, I think everybody on this panel stands in solidarity with all workers and is very pro-good working conditions.”

In a nutshell, the whole situation was less than ideal, and it appears that the culprit is that Marvel might have rushed the trailer because the CGI in the first episode is actually fine. (We can confirm that the visual effects are significantly better than the trailer.) Following She-Hulk‘s premiere, fans have been flocking to Twitter to voice their surprise that the CGI looks pretty darn good.

You can see some of the reactions below:

She Hulk is dope. The CGI is very impressive. I like this show. #SheHulk — Trav B Ryan (@travbryanmusic) August 18, 2022

Anyone that was worried about She-Hulk special effects…don’t be. The CGI look great. Great show as well. I’m all in — Spider-EvilDrPelinkaStrange (@Bens_head_space) August 18, 2022

Just had to watch She Hulk: Attorney At Law yet again, very often actors' mo-cap performances can get lost in CGI but Tatiana Maslany's doesn't, and instead enriches it. Think this is one of Marvel Studios' best work and a fun take on female empowerment – love it. pic.twitter.com/8RXpQRtxI6 — Samuel Dore (@Bursteardrum) August 18, 2022

The CGI in She-Hulk is actually good. It’s so stupid when people complain about an incomplete product. #SheHulk — Ryan Cohen (@RyanJCohen) August 18, 2022

as man cited in buzzfeed for criticizing the she-hulk cgi, I feel it is my civic duty to say: they fixed it! looks good! (Also unionize VFX!) pic.twitter.com/XfBUvUp8z5 — Sage Hyden / Just Write (@sagehyden) August 18, 2022

all those complaints about the She-Hulk

cgi only for it to look absolutely fine lmao. — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) August 18, 2022

everyone’s all like “oh nooo the She-Hulk CGI is so bad” “how could I possibly watch this show” have you tried watching it as intended, on a not great Roku TV, not paying attention cause you’re on twitter the whole time? *cranes neck up a bit* yeah looks fine — Max Rebo’s Roadie (@KevKoeser) August 18, 2022

Y'all are absolutely crazy if you think She-Hulk CGI was bad. Like come on, we have seen that first teaser and we just saw the first episode…it's billion times better… pic.twitter.com/gUZtIrDp9f — Marc (@MarAbh999) August 18, 2022

she hulk was genuinely fun and the cgi was great??? — chris (@vtt_crs) August 18, 2022

she-hulk was amazing and far better than i expected it to be! i thought it balanced the switch between comedy and action well and those who claimed the cgi hindered tatiana’s performance could not be more wrong. tatiana’s performance was outstanding. #SheHulk — liz ⚖️ SHE HULK SPOILERS (@shuIkie) August 18, 2022

What a delightful pilot of She hulk, loved the dynamic and camaraderie between Jennifer and Bruce the most, and the CGI of She-Hulk was surprisingly really good, I going to watch that pilot again, and that mid-credits scene🤣🤣 8.5/10 #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #shehulk #Hulk pic.twitter.com/CEaffH0Uiu — TheGivenSoul 🎮 | Nikita Percy (@AGivenSoul) August 18, 2022

The SHE-HULK CGI is fine. Really! Don't listen to anybody complaining. — Stephen T. (@GoshZilla) August 18, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.