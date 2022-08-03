Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower had The Tonight Show audience screaming and Jimmy Fallon losing his mind after delivering a mashup that no one could’ve seen coming: Vecna singing Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” Bower was on hand to talk about joining the Stranger Things cast as the crazy powerful dark wizard, who literally tore a hole in Hawkins to set up the Netflix series’ final season. However, Fallon had other plans in mind. Namely, making Bower recite famous lines using his Vecna voice.

After having Bower say Julia Roberts’ Notting Hill line, “I’m just a girl standing in front of a boy,” and, “Jack, oh Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls,” from Titanic, Fallon teed Bower up to perform the Lizzo lyrics and it killed. The audience was clearly here for it and Fallon went nuts over how well Bower leaned into it.

As for how Bower came up with the Vecna voice, earlier in the interview, he revealed that it took him a bit to get it right, which was scary because he was hired only a month before the fourth season started shooting. Via Entertainment Tonight:

Bower sat behind co-star Millie Bobby Brown at the first table read, where his initial version of Vecna “started in this very kinda nasally area,” he said. “More like Freddy Krueger — and it just wasn’t landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work for Hellraiser and Doug Bradley, particularly. It said that this deep, booming voice kinda comes out of the darkness and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, you can tell.'”

Clearly, Bower found his groove as Vecna quickly became a fan-favorite once Stranger Things 4 hit Netflix, and the actor is still getting used to the attention, particularly all of the “Vecnussy” talk out there. Kind of hard to prepare for that one.

