There are some things that people who aren’t online all the time will just simply not understand, like why Dr. Oz keeps getting dragged for eating at various tourist traps in Philadelphia or anything that Elon Musk tweets. Another thing is adding “-ussy” at the end of any word to turn it into a “thing.” Enter: the wonderful Jamie Campbell Bower who somehow got roped into learning what Vecnussy is.

In a video shared by Netflix earlier today, Bower, who plays the tentacle-y villain Vecna, was reading a series of tweets and memes about his character when he learned of the term “Vecnussy.” This, of course, stems from “bussy,” which is synonymous with a bunch of other stuff that you can probably assume for yourself.

What is a Vecnussy? x https://t.co/kw6pAm3dZF — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) July 18, 2022

“My vecnussy, what is it? I don’t even know where it is. I don’t know what it is,” Bower remarked after reading several memes about it. After a while, he seems to get the gist of the phrase “putting his whole vecnussy” into the character–basically meaning he gave it his all.

“I mean, I did. I put as much as I had of my vecnussy into Stranger Things,” he said. “If you could help me find my vecnussy so that I can then put it into something else, that would be fantastic.” Please don’t!!

Bower is right though, he did offer a fantastic performance of the gross demon who infiltrated the friend group. After all, the role required almost eight hours of makeup application every day, and he handled it like a champ. After playing various villains in both the Harry Potter and Twilight universes, maybe he can get a basic rom-com gig soon?