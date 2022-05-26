(Spoilers for Ozark will be found below.)

Netflix’s Ozark ended surprisingly (and shatteringly) in some regards. Although it really wasn’t shocking that they chose to kill off Ruth Langmore, it was pretty wild that the entire Byrde family lived. Showrunner Chris Munday defended this development by likening the Byrdes’ eventual resilience to that of capitalism, and of course, there’s plenty of people who wouldn’t mind seeing them eventually fall, which is what might fuel an appetite for a spinoff. Mundy previously said there’s “definitely” room for that (with definitely no Ruth), although nothing is set in stone even though it’s been discussed.

At the time, Mundy clarified that any spinoff “would be its own distinct thing.” Yet Byrde patriarch/sometimesdirector Jason Bateman’s got a new Variety feature interview, and he sounds like he’s open to the possibility of more (episodes or a movie), even though it really doesn’t sound like anything with the Byrdes would happen again. But you never know, so he’s still here for it:

Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with and you loved the product you were creating, you’d love to return to it. It’s hard to maintain something that is really pleasurable all the time. And we had that with “Ozark.” So I’d do it again in a second, because what we had just doesn’t happen often.

Well, I wouldn’t mind seeing a followup with Wendy and Marty in counseling, after she saved his butt countless times but still manages to be pretty insufferable. You gotta admire Wendy’s game, though, and Netflix probably wouldn’t mind seeing those Ozark viewing numbers again. And hey, maybe change the color palette to purples or reds next time? That’d eff everyone up.

