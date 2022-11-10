TV

Jason Momoa Stripped Down And Got Pretty Dang Close To Being Naked On ‘Kimmel’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

It doesn’t matter if he’s on a fishing boat or a TV studio, Jason Momoa loves to get nearly naked. Can you blame him? If I looked like Jason Momoa, I would be strutting around without a shirt 24/7. The Dune actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday to discuss his new movie, Slumberland, and photos where he’s wearing a traditional malo and nothing else. “Are you wearing this under your clothes right now?” Kimmel wondered. “Of course,” Momoa replied, before showing off the goods.

Jimmy had the best seat in the house:

abc

It’s like he’s wearing nothing at all

Slumberland is Momoa’s first starring role in a family-friendly comedy. It was also his first time working with a kid actor. “Marlow Barkley is amazing,” he said about his young co-star. “I’m really excited for the world to see what this little girl does. She steals the show.”

In Slumberland, Momoa plays Flip, “an eccentric outlaw on a mission to help a young girl travel through dreams and flee nightmares, in hopes of reuniting with her father,” according to the official plot summary. The film, which is directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and also stars Kyle Chandler (presumably as a tough but supportive father) and I May Destroy You‘s Weruche Opia, premieres on November 18.

