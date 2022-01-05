Earlier this week, trans Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider (the show’s Winningest Woman in history, who’s closing in on the $900,000 mark) revealed that she had been robbed on Sunday in Oakland, California. While making that revelation, Amy declared that she was taking a brief social media breather while insisting that she is “fine” and had spent time replacing her ID, phone, and credit cards.

That Twitter break has continued, as has Amy’s winning streak, which hit 24 games on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, police in Oakland (where Amy currently lives) are talking to the press about their ongoing investigation. Via NBC News, spokesperson Candace Kea confirmed that a robbery (of an unnamed victim) had taken place. The police are searching for “two people, one armed” who had seized “personal belongings” from the victim. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Oakland FOX affiliate KTVU has more word from the PD about the armed robbery:

Oakland resident and reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. Oakland police told KTVU the incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Lenox Avenue in the Adams Point neighborhood. “Two unknown individuals, one with a firearm, approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property,” investigators said. “The victim complied, and the individuals ran off with the victim’s personal belongings.” Police said no arrests have been made and did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

Back on the Tuesday night airwaves, the taped episode was decidedly more lighthearted. Ken Jennings outed Amy as possibly the biggest Golden State Warriors fan in the land, and it sure looks like the $1,000,000 winnings mark is in Amy’s sights. Hopefully, she’s also taking all the social media downtime that she needs, especially after revealing (on New Year’s Eve) the harassment that’s been coming her way lately.

“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Amy tweeted. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”