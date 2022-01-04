Amy Schneider Jeopardy Champ
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Opened Up About How She Was Robbed, And People Are Rallying Around Her With Support

Trans Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider’s 23rd win aired on Monday night, and she didn’t post a game breakdown in the aftermath, as is customary for her to do. The show’s Winningest Woman, who has amassed over $800,000 thus far, revealed on Twitter how someone robbed her on Sunday. The unsettling experience has caused Amy to feel understandably drained, so she’s taking a bit of a breather.

“Hi all!” Amy tweeted. “So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”

She also explained why she was stepping back from daily rehashes (“I doubt I’ll even start writing tonight’s game thread today”) without spoiling (“if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up”) how she’s faring on the show.

Anyone who’s been robbed or burgled or otherwise stolen from can attest that it’s a harrowing experience that leaves one feeling violated. As such, Amy’s fans were there for her on Twitter. They spoke out about how they appreciate her candor and commiserate with what she’s going through. And above all, people expressed relief that (at least physically) Amy’s doing alright.

Yep, if Amy’s streak continues, she’ll soon pass the $1,000,000 mark on Jeopardy!, where viewers can see her defend champ status on Tuesday night. Stay safe out there, everyone.

