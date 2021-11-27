Jeopardy Amy Schneider
Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Opened Up About What Actually ‘Sucks’ About Her Winning Streak

Amy Schneider, a transgender woman (and engineering manager) out of Oakland, California, recently took Jeopardy! by storm and ousted a five-time champ during Trans Awareness Week and has kept her winning streak going. As of this date, Amy’s scooped up over $250,000 in winnings over eight games, and that streak doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

With each successive win under Amy’s belt, the calm and collected champ regularly takes to Twitter to talk strategy after each game. She has, however, revealed that there’s a downside to winning, and she is no gloating champ, that’s for sure. “The one thing that sucks about Jeopardy is that for me to win, the other contestants have to lose,” Amy tweeted. “Madeline was a very nice person as I said, and as a viewer watching at home, I would have loved to see her go on a run of her own (no offense to Dan btw). But I don’t want to lose!”

Not too many game show winners (or winners in any arena) would stop to tweet that message, and her triumph will likely be long-lived. Also very important: Schneider has been very clear, throughout her streak so far, that she’s not the first transgender contestant or champ on Jeopardy! In fact, Kate Freeman became the first openly transgender champ quite recently on the show, back in 2020. Following the Thankgiving episode, Amy also tweeted about why she chose to wear a transgender pin on the holiday edition. She wished to provide a signal of support (on national TV) for anyone who might be feeling ostracized from their family (or any unaccepting holiday members) during the holiday season.

Jeopardy! didn’t rest for the holidays, and expect to see Amy defending her winner status again on Monday, November 29.

