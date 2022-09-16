ken jennings
It Didn’t Take Long Before The First ‘Jeopardy!’ Scandal Of The Season Hit (But Ken Jennings Made The Right Call)

Senior Pop Culture Editor

It took less than a week before the first Jeopardy! scandal of season 39 hit. Still interested in the full-time job, Ken?

During Wednesday’s episode of the game show, Luigi de Guzman buzzed in first after getting the following clue in the “Cons” category: “Here’s a typical 19th-century landscape by this British painter.” He answered, “Who is Constant?” to which host Ken Jennings replied, “Say it again?” This time, de Guzman responded with “Sorry, who is Constable?” and his answer was accepted. Later in the show, however, the same answer-changing concession was seemingly not granted to contestant Harriet Wagner:

When contestant Harriet Wagner answered that the fantasy author of “Always Coming Home” was “Angela LeGuin” before attempting to correct her answer to Ursula LeGuin, she was interrupted by Jennings. “No,” he said, before allowing de Guzman to give the correct answer. “Yes, Harriet, you remembered that her name was Ursula, but I had already begun ruling against you when you began correcting yourself,” Jennings explained.

Jeopardy! viewers were not convinced:

But there is precedent for Jennings’ actions:

Even Wagner has his back. “Leave Ken alone!!!! He’s my main man (except for my hubby) and has to work in real time the same as the contestants. He’s doing a great job,” she tweeted following the social media backlash.

After Thursday’s episode, Luigi de Guzman has a five-day total of $140,700.

(Via Fox News)

