It took less than a week before the first Jeopardy! scandal of season 39 hit. Still interested in the full-time job, Ken?

During Wednesday’s episode of the game show, Luigi de Guzman buzzed in first after getting the following clue in the “Cons” category: “Here’s a typical 19th-century landscape by this British painter.” He answered, “Who is Constant?” to which host Ken Jennings replied, “Say it again?” This time, de Guzman responded with “Sorry, who is Constable?” and his answer was accepted. Later in the show, however, the same answer-changing concession was seemingly not granted to contestant Harriet Wagner:

When contestant Harriet Wagner answered that the fantasy author of “Always Coming Home” was “Angela LeGuin” before attempting to correct her answer to Ursula LeGuin, she was interrupted by Jennings. “No,” he said, before allowing de Guzman to give the correct answer. “Yes, Harriet, you remembered that her name was Ursula, but I had already begun ruling against you when you began correcting yourself,” Jennings explained.

Jeopardy! viewers were not convinced:

@Jeopardy why did Luigi have the opportunity to correct himself but Harriet did not? #notfair — elizabeth t.c. (@singforGod) September 14, 2022

After Luigi was allowed a correction, Harriet would have a right to be pissed. She could have been in theoretical striking distance. #Jeopardy — Joe10E (@e_joe10) September 14, 2022

Anyone else watch @Jeopardy tonight and think Ken was egregiously inconsistent with his rulings on answers by Luigi and Harriet? — Joe Tarulli (@joetar996) September 14, 2022

How come Luigi Guzman is even *prompted* to correct his answer and is judged as correct while Harriet Wagner self-corrects in the same amount of time and is judged as wrong? Totally inconsistent and totally unfair! @Jeopardy — Douglas Campbell (@campbelldoug) September 15, 2022

@Jeopardy Luigi gives wrong answer, Ken asks him what, then gives correct answer. Harriet says wrong first name, then while she begins to correct herself Ken interrupts and rules her incorrect. SO INCONSISTENT and unfair. — Alan Guttman (@alanguttman) September 14, 2022

@Jeopardy Am I the only one who disagreed with Ken's decision today on Harriet's response to final Jeopardy? — Donna K. Hill (@digital_hill) September 14, 2022

But there is precedent for Jennings’ actions:

This apparently needs to bear repeating: Contestants may change their responses as long as neither the host nor the judges have made a ruling.#Jeopardy Source: https://t.co/EZhsC9XI9Q All of the judges' calls were correct today. — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) September 14, 2022

Even Wagner has his back. “Leave Ken alone!!!! He’s my main man (except for my hubby) and has to work in real time the same as the contestants. He’s doing a great job,” she tweeted following the social media backlash.

Leave Ken alone!!!! He’s my main man ( except for my hubby) and has to work in real time the same as the contestants. He’s doing a great job. pic.twitter.com/LuGfO1HG5F — Harriet Wagner (@Harriet43342263) September 15, 2022

After Thursday’s episode, Luigi de Guzman has a five-day total of $140,700.

