jeopardy
jeopardy productions
TV

Ken Jennings’ Stint As The Co-Permanent Host Of ‘Jeopardy’ Begins With Something That Hasn’t Happened In Over Two Years

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Jeopardy! went through a number of guest hosts following the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020. There was Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Buck, Mehmet Oz (regrettable in hindsight… and at the time), and fan favorite LeVar Burton. In August 2021, executive producer Mike Richards was announced as the full-time host — until he stepped down following resurfaced comments he made on a podcast. Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings and The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik have filled in ever since, but beginning tonight, the pair will take over as the permanent hosts.

“Welcome to the show,” Jennings said in the first clip from Monday’s season 39 premiere. “I am so honored to be announced as the host of Jeopardy!, but I’m even more excited to be here with you beginning a new season with our Emmy-winning Jeopardy! staff and crew, with an audience back in the studio for the first time in two and a half years! Yes!” It’s fun to imagine the crowd getting so riled up that they storm the set, like fans of an underdog college basketball team beating the favorite during March Madness. Except instead of stealing the net, they take the Final Jeopardy! light pen.

You can watch the Jeopardy! preview below.

Bialik will take over for Jennings beginning in January.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×