Jeopardy! went through a number of guest hosts following the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020. There was Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Buck, Mehmet Oz (regrettable in hindsight… and at the time), and fan favorite LeVar Burton. In August 2021, executive producer Mike Richards was announced as the full-time host — until he stepped down following resurfaced comments he made on a podcast. Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings and The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik have filled in ever since, but beginning tonight, the pair will take over as the permanent hosts.

“Welcome to the show,” Jennings said in the first clip from Monday’s season 39 premiere. “I am so honored to be announced as the host of Jeopardy!, but I’m even more excited to be here with you beginning a new season with our Emmy-winning Jeopardy! staff and crew, with an audience back in the studio for the first time in two and a half years! Yes!” It’s fun to imagine the crowd getting so riled up that they storm the set, like fans of an underdog college basketball team beating the favorite during March Madness. Except instead of stealing the net, they take the Final Jeopardy! light pen.

You can watch the Jeopardy! preview below.

And the crowd goes 👏👏👏 After two and a half years without an audience, it feels good to have you back. Welcome an all-new season of categories, clues and contestants. Jeopardy! S39 premieres TONIGHT 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fS8vapIE2I — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 12, 2022

Bialik will take over for Jennings beginning in January.