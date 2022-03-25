Legendary singer Diana Ross received not one, but two apologies from a pair of very embarrassed Jeopardy! contestants who incorrectly thought the singer is 95 years old. It all went down during a Final Jeopardy! round earlier in the week when host Ken Jennings read the following clue: “In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.”

The correct answer is “Who is Tony Bennett?” But that’s not what Karen Johnson and Finn Corrigan went with. According to the New York Post, the contestants both guessed Ross, who for the record is not 95, and has a ways to go until she is. Realizing that they just insulted the singer’s age, Johnson and Corrigan took to Twitter to apologize.

“Deepest apologies to the iconic Diana Ross!” Johnson tweeted. “I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!”

“Me too!” Corrigan wrote in the replies. “I knew she was not nearly that old but better to write something than nothing. Just glad we’re in this together hahahaha”

Me too! I knew she was not nearly that old but better to write something than nothing. Just glad we’re in this together hahahaha — Finn (@FinnJeopardy) March 22, 2022

In Corrigan and Johnson’s defense, Ross did achieve a Guinness World Record in 1993 for “Most Successful Female Singer of All Time.” So the whole age thing aside, they weren’t entirely wrong for thinking of Ross. As for Tony Bennett, he was just happy to be part of the show. The crooner tweeted a screencap of the Final Jeopardy! clue with the simple caption “Who is… ?”

(Via New York Post)