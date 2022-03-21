While looking like a Saturday Night Live cast member crashed the set of Jeopardy!, contestant Joel Levinson became an instant viral hit thanks to his Borat-esque appearance and hilarious wrong answers. Naturally, Jeopardy! fans gravitate towards contestants like Amy Schneider who absolutely dominate the competition with their impressive winning streaks, but there was lots of love for Levinson even as he botched answers while yucking it up for the camera.

Even potential full-time host Ken Jennings couldn’t stop himself from laughing when Levinson gave a humorous answer. Via TV Insider:

The highlight, however, came in Final Jeopardy!, when Levinson gave a humorous answer that he obviously knew was incorrect. Answering the clue, “This 1962 classic was dedicated to Albert Schweitzer, who predicted that man ‘will end by destroying the earth.’,” Levinson wrote down Judy Blume’s 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret. “I’m afraid that’s not correct,” Jennings said with a chuckle.

Considering his day job is a contest strategist, naturally, Levinson made sure to tweet along with his episode, which aired last Thursday. Despite blowing his Final Jeopardy! answer, Levinson was just happy to give a shout-out to Blume.

“Bucket list checked – name checked my beloved @judyblume in final,” Levinson tweeted. “If you’re not gonna know the answer you might as well call to god for help.”

As for Jeopardy! fans, they were absolutely here for watching Levinson basically bring a little Borat to Jeopardy! and liven things up. You can see some of the Joel love below:

Joel bucked the #jeopardy contestants’ goal “don’t be a meme” and what great TV that turned out to be! — Simi Landau (@MsLandauReads) March 18, 2022

Joel brought so much spirit to the set – I appreciated his enthusiasm for the whole experience. During our awkward six-feet apart parking lot break, he casually busted out a whole ass entire baguette and tub of artichoke dip. My cold brew and I just watched jealously. #Jeopardy — Ariel San Jose (@whatsarielsj) March 18, 2022

New life goal: Figure out a way to join an improv troupe with Joel Levinson #Jeopardy! — Jessica Stephens (@jessmstephens) March 17, 2022

I can’t act like joel ain’t fine 🤭#Jeopardy — 𖤐 (@cydneymiw) March 17, 2022

Joel didn't win #Jeopardy but he wins "Best Hilariously Wrong Final Jeopardy Guess." — Phil Lemos (@Phil_Lemos) March 17, 2022

I think Joel's pals bet him he wouldn't do a Borat impression on Jeopardy. They just lost pic.twitter.com/r8Xfcouhoz — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) March 17, 2022

