A ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Brought ‘Borat’ Vibes And Scored Audience Points Without Even Having To Win

While looking like a Saturday Night Live cast member crashed the set of Jeopardy!, contestant Joel Levinson became an instant viral hit thanks to his Borat-esque appearance and hilarious wrong answers. Naturally, Jeopardy! fans gravitate towards contestants like Amy Schneider who absolutely dominate the competition with their impressive winning streaks, but there was lots of love for Levinson even as he botched answers while yucking it up for the camera.

Even potential full-time host Ken Jennings couldn’t stop himself from laughing when Levinson gave a humorous answer. Via TV Insider:

The highlight, however, came in Final Jeopardy!, when Levinson gave a humorous answer that he obviously knew was incorrect. Answering the clue, “This 1962 classic was dedicated to Albert Schweitzer, who predicted that man ‘will end by destroying the earth.’,” Levinson wrote down Judy Blume’s 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret.

“I’m afraid that’s not correct,” Jennings said with a chuckle.

Considering his day job is a contest strategist, naturally, Levinson made sure to tweet along with his episode, which aired last Thursday. Despite blowing his Final Jeopardy! answer, Levinson was just happy to give a shout-out to Blume.

“Bucket list checked – name checked my beloved @judyblume in final,” Levinson tweeted. “If you’re not gonna know the answer you might as well call to god for help.”

As for Jeopardy! fans, they were absolutely here for watching Levinson basically bring a little Borat to Jeopardy! and liven things up. You can see some of the Joel love below:

