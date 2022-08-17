Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to split hosting duties for Jeopardy! next season, but The Big Bang Theory star is the sole host of Celebrity Jeopardy!. The primetime spinoff series begins on Sunday, September 25, followed a few days later by the season three premiere of Bialik’s Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat.

In the episode, Kat returns to the United States from a trip to Paris; during the flight back, she’s seated next to a passenger played by none other than the Jeopardy! GOAT himself, Jennings, “who is much more interested in catching some sleep on the plane than hearing about Kat’s adventures,” according to TV Insider.

Jennings’ appearance comes after the sitcom’s second season premiere, in which cast members from Bialik’s ’90s sitcom, Blossom — Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, and Jenna Van Oy — guest starred as themselves. Then, in the May season finale, Bialik’s Blossom TV father, Ted Wass, appeared in a dream as Kat’s deceased father.

This was the first time Jennings and Bialik were in the same room at the same time, a claim that I am willing to make based on 15 seconds of research (a Google image search where there’s no photos of them together). Is what I just said true? Possibly!

No wonder I never got a response to my Jeopardy! host job application.

(Via TV Insider)