Jeopardy! fans are crying foul after a beloved contestant lost a chance at Final Jeopardy over a pronunciation. It all went down when hunky contestant Kevin Manning had to give an answer to a Biblical clue.

“After the Last Supper, Jesus traveled to this garden to pray & was arrested there,” read the clue, which Manning immediately pounced on. He correctly said that the answer is “What is Garden of Gethsemane?” but apparently the judges didn’t like the way he said it.

Via New York Post:

However, he rattled off the name of the place in Jerusalem with a hard “g” sound — like “gate,” which is correct — in the beginning, and a “d” sound — rather than an “n” — on the last syllable. Jennings, 48, said that was wrong and moved on to the returning champ, Tamara Ghattas, who used the “n” sound at the end but also said a soft “g” — like “gel,” which is incorrect — on the first syllable. “Yeah, we just needed the ‘n’ in Gethsemane — that’s correct,” said Jennings, who also pronounced the name with a soft “g.”

That ruling cost Kevin a shot at Final Jeopardy and fans were not happy, especially after Jennings couldn’t even say the word right.

Uhhhh @Jeopardy —-Who decided on the correct pronunciation of ‘Gethsemane’?? I need to hear that again. — Julie Keat (@JulieKeat) March 27, 2023

Unless I misunderstand #Jeopardy rules, the judges should not have accepted Tamara’s “Bible” answer of Jess-seh-muh-nee. That’s an entirely different word than Gethsemane, which is pronounced geth-seh-muh-nee. Of course, it didn’t matter in the end. @jeopardy — Rev. Joseph Rose (@josephjrose) March 27, 2023

Ken, the host of Jeopardy does not know how to pronounce, Gethsemane! — Martha Moreno (@MarthaMoreno37) March 28, 2023

It also didn’t help that Kevin was extremely soft on the eyes. During his episode, viewers couldn’t get over how much he looked like WWE wrestlers Triple H and Chris Jericho, while others even went so far to compare him to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. One lady even floated out Sean Bean, which we can kind of see.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Not sure if Kevin on Jeopardy looks like Triple H or Chris Jericho? 😅#WrestleMania #jeopardy #AEW pic.twitter.com/C1aoUFQM6d — Benjamin Trecroci (@btron3030) March 27, 2023

No way Kevin on jeopardy is not related to Chris Jericho #jeopardy #ChrisJericho #Gameshow — jay good (@JGlee96) March 27, 2023

Kevin had me thinking #wheeloffortune WWE wrestling week crossed over to #jeopardy — ashley! (@saltyspon) March 27, 2023

Kevin Manning

I love a lavender shirt, especially with the navy suit! And we’ve had some great hairstyles this season. I feel like Kevin looks like a famous actor but I can’t place him.#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/UwoTHnV1Rg — Lilly (@OneEclecticMom) March 27, 2023

Current Jeopardy contestant "Kevin" is a hot dude. — Angelina Bro-Lee (@JamesK05675789) March 27, 2023

Is Kevin really Thor?? 😮👀😮 #jeopardy — glittered kitty 🇹🇹🧜🏽‍♀️ (@bkbusy718) March 27, 2023

Was trying figure out who Kevin reminded me of. Sean Bean. #Jeopardy — Amanda Weimar (@alias093001) March 27, 2023

(Via New York Post)