Some ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Called BS After An Instantly Beloved Contestant Got ‘Robbed’ By A Questionable Ruling

Jeopardy! fans are crying foul after a beloved contestant lost a chance at Final Jeopardy over a pronunciation. It all went down when hunky contestant Kevin Manning had to give an answer to a Biblical clue.

“After the Last Supper, Jesus traveled to this garden to pray & was arrested there,” read the clue, which Manning immediately pounced on. He correctly said that the answer is “What is Garden of Gethsemane?” but apparently the judges didn’t like the way he said it.

Via New York Post:

However, he rattled off the name of the place in Jerusalem with a hard “g” sound — like “gate,” which is correct — in the beginning, and a “d” sound — rather than an “n” — on the last syllable.

Jennings, 48, said that was wrong and moved on to the returning champ, Tamara Ghattas, who used the “n” sound at the end but also said a soft “g” — like “gel,” which is incorrect — on the first syllable.

“Yeah, we just needed the ‘n’ in Gethsemane — that’s correct,” said Jennings, who also pronounced the name with a soft “g.”

That ruling cost Kevin a shot at Final Jeopardy and fans were not happy, especially after Jennings couldn’t even say the word right.

It also didn’t help that Kevin was extremely soft on the eyes. During his episode, viewers couldn’t get over how much he looked like WWE wrestlers Triple H and Chris Jericho, while others even went so far to compare him to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. One lady even floated out Sean Bean, which we can kind of see.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

(Via New York Post)

