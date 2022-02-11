Jeopardy! has aired on television since 1964, so even the smallest change to the game show’s strict format will not go undetected. The latest tweak comes courtesy of Mayim Bialik, who is splitting hosting duties with Ken Jennings following the death of Alex Trebek (and the firing of Mike Richards). Since taking over, The Big Bang Theory star has been referring to the first round of Jeopardy! as “Single Jeopardy!” instead of simply “Jeopardy!” This is a minor, but not insignificant modification. One of the secrets to Jeopardy!’s success is its comforting consistency, and as pointed out by TV Insider, the slight alteration is driving some viewers bonkers.

“@missmayim #Jeopardy You make my brain hurt when you say ‘Single Jeopardy.’ Jeopardy has had enough change – stop trying to reinvent it please!” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “#jeopardy @missmayim It is NOT single Jeopardy!! It is the Jeopardy round. Please don’t keep calling it that.” BuzzerBlog spoke for many Jeopardy! fans by tweeting, “There’s no reason hearing Mayim say “Single Jeopardy” should annoy me as much as it does but it makes me irrationally annoyed.”

There are more:

Me: “Alright, maybe I’ll give Mayim Bialik another chance.” Mayim: “That sound means it’s the end of Single Jeopardy.” Me: pic.twitter.com/ALhi30srIb — Mucci Wally Wally, Mucci Bang Bang (@MucciFlipFlop) February 8, 2022

Me every time Mayim Bialik says “single Jeopardy” #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Lz1y79MKNf — Lydia Butler (@moonlovr26) February 5, 2022

UGH! Mayim said “single” jeopardy again. I know @Jeopardy hates us to allow this to go on. I need @buzztronics as the permanent host!!! — mia (@TheSugarGirl) February 11, 2022

Someone! Anyone!! PLEASE tell Mayim that the first round of #Jeopardy! is NOT known as “Single Jeopardy,” it’s known as “The Jeopardy Round.” — Mark In SoCal AKA “The Sunrise Guy” (@mlzema) February 8, 2022

I need Mayim Bialik to just call the first round the jeopardy round, not “single jeopardy”. It just rubs me the wrong way. — s (@myfavbluehoodie) February 5, 2022

Counterpoint: There’s “Double Jeopardy.” Why can’t there be “Single Jeopardy,” too? Or even better:

I'm going to exclusively refer to the first round of #Jeopardy as 'Single Jeopardy!' from now on simply because it seems to bother a whole lot of weirdos. In fact, the second round is now 'Double Single Jeopardy!' and it's followed by 'Final Single Jeopardy!'. — IWC Panel Member (@ElDandyJason) February 7, 2022

(Via TV Insider)