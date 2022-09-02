This November is the two-year anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death, which is hard to believe. It seems like it was only yesterday he was making fun of nerds and being “insensitive” about a pygmy goat. To honor the long-time Jeopardy! host, producers are planning a tribute that will “break the internet.”

In the latest episode of the essential Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Michael Davies revealed, “Overall, we owe him a fantastic episode of Jeopardy! on that day,” referring to November 8, the day of Trebek’s death (and Election Day). “It may well break the internet. I don’t want to give too much away.”

Elsewhere in the episode, producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss spoke to current Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who discussed the upcoming season, the show’s 39th. ““It’s very exciting and especially exciting to get to share this honor and this platform with Ken who is such a legend and it’s very exciting, it’s overwhelming but in a really good way,” Bialik said. Jennings added, “I’m just such a fan of the show, to this day, I feel like a fan, I wouldn’t be the person I am without all the Jeopardy! I watched as a kid, and then, of course, it changed my life in a big way 20 years ago, it’s just an honor to be associated with the show in any way, and now with Mayim double the perks.”

Jeopardy! returns with new episodes later this month.

(Via TV Insider)