‘Jeopardy!’ Is Getting An Official Podcast In The Form Of A Question

Fresh off the news that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will trade off hosting duties for the foreseeable future, Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies has announced that the show is getting its own official podcast. Inside Jeopardy! lands in podcast apps of all kinds August 1st, but what can we expect from an inside look at a world-class quiz show?

According to Davies, “On Monday’s podcast, we will announce all of the contestants who will be returning for a Second Chance to become a Jeopardy! Champion and I will share my vision for Jeopardy!’s future, including new developments in the areas of pop culture and sports, plans for a Jeopardy! Honors awards show and my biggest and most passionately held idea: a Jeopardy! Masters league in primetime or on a streaming platform.”

That feels more like housekeeping and news which comes with its own appeal — especially for those who want to know everything about Jeopardy! as early as possible — but doesn’t say much about what a sustained podcast will do to entertain and hold our attention. It’s not like they’re going to have casting news every week. Davies also promised “gameplay analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews.”

Maybe it’s an unfair comparison, but it would be really cool to see Jeopardy! craft a podcast more akin to No Such Thing As A Fish, the QI podcast that is its own animal of facts and comedy and moss appreciation. Obviously Jeopardy! would have to craft its own version, but surely there’s a fun trivia podcast to be made by the makers of the most famous quiz show in America.

