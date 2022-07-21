Joe Pera Talks with You, the nicest show on TV, was canceled by Adult Swim, but Joe Pera has already found his next gig: playing James Bond.

Pera appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where host Seth Meyers asked him if he has anything lined up following Joe Pera Talks with You ending after three seasons. “Just the following week, I got a phone call,” he said. “They asked me to be the next James Bond.” It’s a different direction for 007. Instead of being a British sex fiend, Bond will now be a “celibate American.”

Bond now “lives in Philadelphia, he eats pre-wrapped Boar’s Head sandwiches for breakfast and lunch, he’s learning to play the guitar off of YouTube, and he’s very afraid of dogs,” Pera said (Ana de Armas is thrilled). He gives the Bond folks “a lot of credit for trying to refresh this… They’re taking a risk, but I don’t see how it doesn’t work out.” Pera also debuted the first clip from the upcoming movie. I already like it more than Spectre.

You can watch the Late Night with Seth Meyers clip above — and all of Joe Pera Talks with You on HBO Max. Treat yourself. You deserve it.