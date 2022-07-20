“Worldwide sensation” Ana de Armas was the best part of No Time to Die, but would she be interested in becoming the next James Bond if asked? Not really. In fact, she doesn’t believe any actress should play the role portrayed only by white dudes.

Now, before getting so mad that you elbow someone in the face, let de Armas explain herself. “There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over,” she told the Sun. “This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

This echoes comments made by the most recent (and now former) James Bond, Daniel Craig, who suggested that instead of having a woman play Bond, “there should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

de Armas continued:

“What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”

The Knives Out star will next appear in The Gray Man, alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

