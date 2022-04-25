We Own This City isn’t a sequel to The Wire. And while both shows share a few familiar faces on camera (Jamie Hector, Domenick Lombardozzi, Delaney Williams) and familiar names behind the scenes (creators David Simon and George Pelecanos), the most unifying trait might be how depressing it is that Baltimore is still a ripe setting for tales fictional and not about drug pushers, cops, shitty politicians, and everyone stuck in the middle.

Here, in a six-episode limited series (which premieres Monday at 9pm EST) that follows the tracks of journalist Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption, seeming helpers get crushed under the weight of bureaucracy and seeming villains lack the self-awareness to understand or care about the toll of their misdeeds on the whole of a society that grows in its distrust of the police. Again, this is not a sequel to The Wire.

Starring Jon Bernthal as the ring leader of the band of crooked and often racist and bullying cops that Fenton detailed in his book, We Own This City works overtime to tell its true story in the most authentic way, shooting on location and occasionally employing community members who lived through some of the events being recreated. This includes the Freddie Gray protests that made headlines the world over while these cops were using crime scenes and traffic stops as their personal piggy bank.

Recently, we spoke with Bernthal and series director Reinaldo Marcus Green (who previously worked together on King Richard) about that effort toward authenticity, the impact of making a project like this, first-hand experiences (both positive and negative) with the police, corruption’s ability to spring roots and spark denial, and the moment things got so heated that Bernthal had a punch thrown at him by a passerby who thought he was really trying to break up a protest.

You said you have some personal experience with the issues covered here, can you break that down a little?

Jon Bernthal: Sure. Both fortunately and unfortunately, growing up in DC, I have firsthand experience with the police. I have experience with friends with the police. I’ve been incarcerated before. I’ve been roughed up by police before. I have unbelievably dear friends who are career police officers. It’s always been an issue that has been unbelievably frustrating for me that the discourse around this issue is either one way or the other — it’s either black or white. And I feel like so much of the discourse around this, it’s been people shouting from the polls, waving their flags. And oftentimes I think the folks that are leading these discussions have no experience actually within the sort of reality of the situation. They’re people that are kind of spewing rhetoric from the sidelines. I often find that people who actually have real experience in the actual issue, they can approach it with real empathy, because they have real experience with the quote-unquote other side. And these things are complicated and there are no easy answers and I’ve been so frustrated with how polarizing this issue has been. And again, with this team [Simon, Pelecanos, writer D. Watkins, Green, etc], you get to dive into the complication and the nuance and it’s the only way you can tell the story.

The show does a tremendous job of showing the kind of impotent political posturing that happens. Question for both of you: what’s the weight of taking on something like this for you? Just when you leave set, are you able to hang it on a hook or does it come with you when you go home?

Reinaldo Marcus Green: Anytime you work on something that you pour your heart into, it’s like having a child, they’re with you forever. These things follow you forever. You live with them forever, which is why you have to choose wisely and for better or for worse in anything that’s worked or not worked in my life, at least I can hang my hat on the subject matters that I’ve been a part of. I made a movie in 2018, Monsters And Men, really dealing with similar subject matter, but that was sort of just scratching the surface. I only had 90 minutes to talk about some of the issues that were facing me in my community in Staten Island. I also grew up around a lot of police officers who were my friends, who I played high school baseball and football with. I wanted to talk about the gray area. And I think here we had six episodes to dive into that conversation. And it was a way for me to engage with the subject matter in a way that I felt was going to try to not just point the finger, but certainly try to uncover some of the truths that were happening in areas like Baltimore and other areas in this country. So yeah, there’s a lot of weight when you’re taking on real-life people’s stories.

Jon, it feels to me like this guy believes that he’s righteous, that he’s not a full-on dirty cop. Do you have to have some buy-in to be able to play that so convincingly?