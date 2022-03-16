Apart from maybe John Waters, no one knows Baltimore better than David Simon. Over two shows, the limited series The Corner and five seasons of The Wire, he explored how the city works — or more often, does not. He’ll soon add a third to the pile. It’s called We Own the City, and it now has a thrilling teaser trailer.

The show finds Simon, who created it with frequent collaborator George Pelecanos, returning not only to Charm City but to its police force, whom he portrayed in a complicated light on The Wire. Not so much this time. While the show, based upon reporter Justin Fenton’s book of the same name, is set amidst the riots that erupted after the death of Freddie Gray in 2015, it’s also about the corrupt cops who are on the city’s police force.

A press statement reveals that Jon Bernthal, character actor extraordinaire, plays the head of “a plainclothes unit that went completely rogue and began hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike as decades of a relentless drug war and mass incarceration in Baltimore spun wildly out of control.” The teaser shows him and his team pocketing giant wads of cash while investigators, including one played by Treat Williams, try to nail them.

The show also features Simon regulars like Jamie Hector, Dominick Lambardozzi, and Rob Brown, as well as Josh Charles and Dagmara Domińczyk, among many others.

The six-episode series will debut on HBO on April 25. You can watch the teaser above.

