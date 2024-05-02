With all of these Western dramas popping up and captivating the dads across the nation, it was only a matter of time before Jordon Peele decided to have a go. Sorry Taylor Sheridan, but you might have more competition.

Under Peele’s company, Monkeypaw Productions, he will be executive producing the currently untitled docuseries for Peacock that intends to “dismantle the whitewashed mythology of the cowboy,” that is seen so often in modern pop culture. Here is the official synopsis:

The untitled Black cowboy docuseries will rewrite a foundational piece of American history, unmasking the forces that erased the identity of the Black cowboy from frontier history and present. Stories of real cowboys will take viewers on a thrilling odyssey that connects to the heart of the resurgence of Black cowboy culture that we see today across music, art, fashion and film in a three-part series to premiere on Peacock.

This isn’t the first time Peele has ventured into television, he hosted the 2019 The Twilight Zone reboot for two seasons, nor is it the first documentary series to come from the Monkeypaw Productions. You can stream his last cowboy-inspired flick, Nope, on Peacock to prepare, but please try to keep your horses safely indoors.

