January 1st is the one-year anniversary of the snow plow accident that nearly killed Jeremy Renner. The Oscar-winning actor has made a remarkable recovery since then (and recorded a collection of songs about the incident). It sounds like he’ll even be back at work next week. As noted by Entertainment Weekly, Renner “appeared to signal his imminent return” to Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown season three by “sharing an Instagram Story from actress Emma Laird, one of his costars on the Paramount+ crime show.”

Laird posted a photo with the two of them. The caption: “It’s happening. Back with my favourite guy next week.” You can see the post here.

Despite almost being crushed to death by the 14,000-pound machine, Renner still has the snow plow. “We got so much snow up there,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “My mom wants to… light it on fire — and it would be a whole party, lighting it on fire — but no, that thing’s amazing. I love this thing.” He added, “It is a necessity, and it’s how you get to the house when you’ve got these giant snowstorms. I just gotta learn to drive it better.”

If only there was a way to keep up to date on all things Jeremy Renner. Maybe some sort of app…

