Earlier this week, Adult Swim announced that it would sever ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland after it was revealed that he is facing domestic abuse charges from an incident that occurred in 2020. Rick and Morty will continue to live on Adult Swim, but Roiland, who lent his voice to the main characters, will be recast. Now, Hulu is severing ties with the creator over two more of his projects.

Hulu is home to Roiland’s Solar Opposites, the sci-fi animated comedy that was recently renewed for a fifth season. Roiland also produced and lent his voice to Koala Man, the new animated comedy starring Hugh Jackman and Sarah Snook, which premiered just two weeks ago on the streamer. In a statement per Deadline, Hulu confirmed: “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland.” As of right now, it seems like both shows will continue without Roiland, though Koala Man has yet to be renewed.

The charges against the producer/animator include one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.

Roiland was quietly charged in May 2020, arrested, and released that August on a $50,000 bond. The incident wasn’t made public until this month when NBC broke the news. He was arraigned in October of that year and pled not guilty, and he will head back to court on April 27 for the next pre-trial hearing.

