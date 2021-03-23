After Solar Opposites proved to be a smash hit for Hulu, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is returning with a new series, Koala Man, that will take the streaming service down under for his unique brand of animated comedy. The show will focus on an “Australian suburban superhero” who has no powers and a thinly-veiled secret identity, but what he lacks in those departments, he makes up for with a “burning passion to snuff out petty crime.”

Via Hulu:

From Michael Cusack, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, Koala Man continues Hulu’s relationship with Justin Roiland and 20th Television Animation who are behind Hulu’s hit adult animated Original series Solar Opposites, which returns for a second season on March 26. The first season debuted May 8, 2020 and became the streaming platform’s most-watched Hulu Original comedy premiere of the year. Koala Man joins Hulu’s growing slate of adult animated Original series including Solar Opposites, Crossing Swords, and the upcoming Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (5/21) and Marvel’s Hit Monkey.

Along with details on adding Koala Man to its burgeoning animation block, Hulu also provided key art for the upcoming series, which you can see below:

Roiland’s Solar Opposites was included on Uproxx‘s list of Favorite Under-the-Radar Shows For 2020 thanks to the offbeat and fun nature of the alien comedy series, which made a strong debut and only got better as the season progressed, particularly when it hit Episode 7, “Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear.” As Senior Pop Culture Editor Josh Kurp wrote: “If ‘tiny humans going through a revolution, led by Forrest MacNeil and Joan from Mad Men, in an alien’s bedroom’ doesn’t convince you to watch Solar Opposites, I don’t know what will.”