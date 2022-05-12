If you thought Kanye West retrieving Kim Kardashian’s alleged second sex tape was the most notable thing that would happen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season, folks, have I got an update for you. On Wednesday’s episode of the Hulu series, Kendall Jenner was having a conversation with her mother Kris when she decided she wanted something to eat. “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?” Kris asked Kendall, who replied, “I’m making it myself. I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy.”

That’s a bold claim for someone who’s apparently never held a knife before.

Kendall cuts a cucumber like Lucille Bluth telling Michael that a banana only costs 10 dollars. As E! Online describes the scene, “After she attempts to slice the cucumber without holding onto it, Kendall decides to awkwardly hold onto the end of it with one hand and chop with the other in a terrifying crisscross motion.” Clearly someone has never made a cucumber lime cocktail with her tequila.

The “give peace and/or Pepsi a chance” model’s knife skills caught the attention of Twitter. “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” @SophieScribbles tweeted, while @megmeyer added, “Not gonna be able to sleep tonight. Gonna be too busy thinking about the way Kendall Jenner tried to cut a cucumber.” Here’s more:

Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she’s not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber. — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) May 12, 2022

the way my jaw dropped after seeing kendall jenner cut up a cucumber — tati⁷✨glitterbug | ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 06.10 ✨ (@t_tati7) May 12, 2022

the fact that kendall jenner doesn’t know how to cut a cucumber because she’s probably never had to before in her life is a different kind of rich idk how to explain it — nova (@oddfuckinb) May 12, 2022

Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber is truly the clearest divide of the classes. She did it but legitimately STRUGGLED, while Kris asked “do u want me to call the chef in here?” — Khalowee (@khalowee) May 12, 2022

Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber is the funniest thing ever. As in why didn’t she spin the cucumber instead of crossing her arms over???? — Genevera🇬🇭 (@_geneverax) May 12, 2022

Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber is one of most painful things I’ve ever seen — kirsten (@kmrqsk) May 12, 2022

i’m sorry but kendall jenner not being able to cut a mf cucumber 😭😭😭 the level of privilege to be in your mid/late 20s and not know how to properly cut a vegetable !!!!!! AND THEY PUT IT IN THE EPISODE !!!! — crybaby brat (@ariesbimbo23) May 12, 2022

Will never be able to unsee Kendall Jenner’s insane attempt to cut a cucumber — Priyanka Aribindi (@priaribi) May 12, 2022

anytime you feel like you're bad at doing something, watch kendall jenner chop a cucumber😭 — jamie (@gorgeyhunmix) May 12, 2022

I just saw Kendall Jenner attempt to cut a cucumber on the Kardashians and girl why you holding it like that 😭 pic.twitter.com/JTyhNgwiiJ — ive ♡ (@ivjmyg) May 12, 2022

About an hour ago, I witnessed Kendall Jenner attempt to cut a cucumber on my tv screen. It made me feel a little superior but mostly poor. — halbrownlee (@halbrownlee) May 12, 2022

Can we all just talk about how Kendall Jenner doesn’t know how to cut a cucumber 🥒 🥲 — 𝒮𝒶𝓋𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶𝒽 (@savanah_parker) May 12, 2022

(Via E! Online)