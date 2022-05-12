kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner’s ‘Tragic’ Attempt At Cutting A Cucumber Is Being Called The Most ‘Painful’ Thing People Have Seen

If you thought Kanye West retrieving Kim Kardashian’s alleged second sex tape was the most notable thing that would happen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season, folks, have I got an update for you. On Wednesday’s episode of the Hulu series, Kendall Jenner was having a conversation with her mother Kris when she decided she wanted something to eat. “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?” Kris asked Kendall, who replied, “I’m making it myself. I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy.”

That’s a bold claim for someone who’s apparently never held a knife before.

Kendall cuts a cucumber like Lucille Bluth telling Michael that a banana only costs 10 dollars. As E! Online describes the scene, “After she attempts to slice the cucumber without holding onto it, Kendall decides to awkwardly hold onto the end of it with one hand and chop with the other in a terrifying crisscross motion.” Clearly someone has never made a cucumber lime cocktail with her tequila.

The “give peace and/or Pepsi a chance” model’s knife skills caught the attention of Twitter. “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” @SophieScribbles tweeted, while @megmeyer added, “Not gonna be able to sleep tonight. Gonna be too busy thinking about the way Kendall Jenner tried to cut a cucumber.” Here’s more:

(Via E! Online)

