Revivals are all the rage nowadays, but in the seven years since Mad Men ended on a high note, no one has tried to bring it back. But one of its supporting players has now expressed interest in returning to the role that made her name.

That person is Keirnan Shipka, who broke out playing Sally Draper, the younger, impressionable daughter of Jon Hamm’s advertising wizard Don. The actress went on to nab her own show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a darker take on the Archie Comi character Sabrina the Teenage Witch that ran for two seasons. But what she’d really like to do is go back to where she started.

“I’m not done with Sally,” Shipka recently told ET. “I don’t think she’d be in New York. I think she’d do L.A… But I’m not done with her at all.”

When Mad Men ended, Sally was in her teens, having watched as her parents’ marriage crumbled and her dad grappled with both his job and his secretly stolen identity. It left off in the shaggy ’70s, but Shipka would love to see how Sally handles the Reagan ’80s, when the materialism that went out of fashion over Mad Men’s time span roared back with a vengeance.

Mind you, much as Kiefer Sutherland recently expressed vague interest in returning to 24 hero Jack Bauer, Shipka isn’t openly announcing a Mad Men spinoff. She’s simply throwing this out there, and maybe something will happen or it won’t.

