Netflix’s Riverdale spinoff, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, has returned with a Part Three after the semicolon, and honestly, I didn’t expect to feel it necessary to write about this winter’s batch of episodes. That’s an odd admission, yes, but the first two seasons of the TV show were both impressively successful and to an equal degree while bringing the Archie comic book series of the same name to life. If you’re reading this, then you probably know the drill: compelling characters, charismatic cast, vivid visuals, flourishing finales, and the sly subversion of it all. That’s what I expected this time around as well, so I didn’t think that there’d be much more to say, but somehow, the series has managed to one-up itself in a transformative manner.

Praise Satan? Yep, I’m going there because the show’s still wickedly funny. It’s also not lost on me that Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka of Mad Men) is now wrestling with being the daughter of the Devil. I’m not entirely sure if that’s better or worse than being Don Draper’s kid, but I can’t get it out of my head. (Draper is maybe preferable but only because he doesn’t possess people from within. That seems fair.)

As we learned in the last season finale, the Dark Lord’s got Sabrina’s warlock boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood, the sensual turkey baster) now. The problem, as usual, seemed easy enough to fix. Nick did something heroic for Sabrina with his sacrifice, and the expectation is that she and the Fright Club will be even more heroic and bring the guy back. Done and done, right? Nope. The Devil’s doing some unseen things to Nick’s character, but even worse, the Dark Lord’s absence from Hell means that someone is bound to try and fill that vacuum. It might be Sabrina, who can rightfully claim the throne, or it could be a new player, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.

Of course, the series wants you to think there’s another love triangle coming, but if you know anything about CAOS, you know that there are several enormous curveballs (more believable ones than on Riverdale) coming. That leads me to a pretty simple realization about why Part 3 signals a stride for this show: Salem The Cat is no longer a distraction.

This point likely seems silly and insignificant, but work with me here. Remember that ridiculous talking kitty from the 1990s ABC series, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch? Of course you do. The lead-up to this series’ debut included a lot of speculation and anticipation for a mouthy feline as Sabrina’s animal familiar, and then folks got all worked up about Silent Salem. There was an actual backlash, which led to creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (who wrote the comic book with a talking Salem) dangling the possibility that the cat would talk in the future. Well, that didn’t happen last year, and folks noticed. It was distracting. And that ruckus kept CAOS from fully flourishing on its own.

Yet with Part 3, there’s so much other fantastic stuff happening that I completely forgot that the damn(ed) cat existed. Success.

That’s a sign that CAOS is now feeling comfortable in its own skin. This show is now its own entity, free from its cornball TV history and with subversive tendencies jacked up to eleven. Mainly, this involves the Church of Night now being in a shambles following the downfall of the patriarchy. Father Blackwood is now off roaming in an undisclosed location, but somehow, not all is well. That’s where the common pattern of this series comes into play: whenever Sabrina sets out to do the right thing, she usually ends up accomplishing her goal, but not without inevitable consequence. Something always gets messed up, and she’s always a little petulant and cocky (like teenagers are) about solving said problem, and then the comeuppance arrives.