The rise of Che Diaz, horror villain extraordinaire, arguably led more people to tune into And Just Like That… than otherwise would have. Whatever the cause, the Sex And The City reboot proved to be popular enough to warrant a second season, but don’t ever hold out hope that Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha. And although her character is sorely missed, Cattrall does not yearn to return to the franchise.

That’s no secret, but while speaking with Variety for the new Power of Women New York issue, Cattrall revisited the rather horrible storyline that a third movie would have in store for Sam. The vampy PR maven would have had to endure unsolicited “dick pics” from an underage boy, who also happened to be Miranda’s 14-year-old son, Brady. Yikes. While Cattrall actually hasn’t spent time watching And Just Like that…, she believes that “[t]he series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was.” From there, Cattrall believes that this arc would have been “heartbreaking” because she’d like to see Sam tackling a real storyline or “conflict [rather than] an underage boy’s…”

Still, Cattrall would like it to be known that she’s definitely not interested in revisiting the Samantha role, but she does wonder why the series didn’t stay “smart” by sticking to its original ending. Via Variety:

“I haven’t deserted anybody. Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago? And the job didn’t get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters? Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?”

And that’s also why we’ve been able to see Cattrall go other places with her career, including Queer As Folk and How I Met Your Father, rather than to keep playing a character that she felt wasn’t being developed or, frankly, respected. As Cattrall summarized, she knew she was “done” after the second movie, and that was that. Fair enough.

