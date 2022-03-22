Hey! It’s Che Diaz!

….is what Che Diaz will probably be saying in the upcoming season of And Just Like That, because a new season has officially been ordered by HBO Max!

The Sex And The City sequel series premiered in December to, uh, some mixed reviews and catastrophic scandals. On top of that, fan-favorite Kim Cattrall did not appear in the new season, which gave the show a bit of a rocky start. Despite that, fans seemed to appreciate seeing what exactly Carrie and Co. were up to these days, so a second season is in the works. This isn’t much of a surprise, as Sarah Jessica Parker recently hinted that there were more stories to tell.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement:

We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!

The main cast is all slated to return to the SATC extended universe, except for Cattrall, obviously, though she will likely be hinted at in passing, as the show did last season. Get ready for some more Che Diaz, everyone!