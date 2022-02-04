All The Reasons Why ‘And Just Like That…’ Is Secretly A Horror Show

(Spoilers from And Just Like That… will be found below.)

This week, HBO Max wrapped up the first season of the Sex And The City revival, And Just Like That…. First and foremost, the show declared that inclusivity was the name of the game, so we received several new lady characters, most of whom represented communities of color. And let’s just say that the effort was a transparent one. Most of these characters failed to resonate due to surface-level writing. They appeared to be injected for the sole purpose of making us miss Samantha less and showing that Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda weren’t totally vacuous.

Yet Carrie’s still shoe-obsessed and spends more on her wardrobe than a small nation’s GDP, Charlotte’s still hyper-controlling of every aspect in her environment, and Miranda is still, well, an unhappy mess. Not much has changed there, although real estate agent Seema Patel was at least vaguely interesting, and Che Diaz horrified the masses. Speaking of which, the franchise always aimed for drama within its comedic overtones, but let’s just say that this revival wasn’t meant to be taken too seriously.

With that said, let’s have some fun and talk about why And Just Like That… has some horror flavor. No, really. Several spooky things happened!

The Reappearing Peloton: By now, you’ve either heard about or seen the dramatic death of Mr. Big. Carrie found him while he was dying of a heart attack after a ride, and Peloton had to issue a big statement about how they had no idea that the bike would be used in that way, and it got real ugly with plunging stock prices and so on. Well, this show kept driving the Peloton into the ground. Above, you can see Carrie’s return to her marital home to gaze at the bike, which she then gave to a doorman.

Done and done, right? That Peloton issue was taken care of. No more reminders of how Chris Noth’s cad of a character bit the dust, nor did Carrie have to think about the bizarre inheritance that he left his ex-wife (who he cheated on with Carrie) or the fact that he kept all of his passwords secret. Carrie can shove those ashes into a closet and live in blissful memories of her own making, but maybe not?

Surprise, surprise, the bike reappeared later that episode.

Granted, the Peloton surfaced because the unaware real estate agent character decided that a bike would pull the room together, but still, it’s spooky stuff.

And on a related note, Carrie believed that Big was telling her not to kiss another man by turning her reading lamp on while she slept. Carrie then insisted that she’s not into “woo woo” beliefs, but damn, girlfriend actually believed that she had a possessed lamp because Big was smoking a cigar in Heaven and sending a message to his widow.

The Exorcist Date: Speaking of possessed, Carrie went on an ill-advised date that ended in a stew of bodily fluids. She decided to “get back out there” with Peter the Math Teacher, who quickly reveals that he was recently widowed. To lighten the mood, Carrie decides that they could use some booze, so they apparently drink their asses off at this fancy restaurant. They stumble out to the curb, so happy, and proceed to projectile vomit everywhere. This is full-on Linda Blair stuff, without the spinning head but with Carrie stepping into the puke while wearing her precious Manolos. There’s her real horror.