The ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Is Ready To Fire Up The Grill At Hulu

The King of the Hill revival has officially found a home on Hulu. After creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels kicked off “hot negotiations” back in March 2021, Hulu emerged as the victor and is bringing back the original cast from the hit series that ran for 13 seasons on Fox.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals president Craig Erwich said in a statement. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the Hills or the classic animated comedy, here’s a rundown via Deadline:

The show, set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, follows the life of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Kathy Najimy), the local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Pamela Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank’s friends — conspiracy theorist Dale (Johnny Hardwick), military barber Bill (Stephen Root) and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge) — along with Peggy’s friends Minh and meteorologist Nancy, and Bobby’s friend Connie, help the Hills navigate a changing world.

According to writer Brent Forrester, the revival was sparked thanks to Donald Trump, whose single term as president made the characters and its small-town setting “very relevant again.” So… thanks… for that.

