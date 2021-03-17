In 2017, we learned that Fox had “preliminary conversations” with King of the Hill co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about bringing back the Texas-set animated series. But that was the last anyone heard of a revival until this week when writer Brent Forrester was asked in a Reddit AMA for an update. “I am sure Greg Daniels and Mike Judge will murder me for sharing this but… HELL YES,” he wrote. “They are in hot negotiations to bring back King of the Hill. The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again. The characters have all aged 15 years. The project is sooooo good. Okay I’ve said too much,” adding a smiley-face emoji for good measure.

King of the Hill ran for 13 seasons and 259 episodes, picking up two Emmys along the way, but there was no steep drop-off in quality. The later seasons gave us Tom Petty as Luanne’s husband Lucky, and for that, we should be forever thankful. We should also be thankful that unlike another long-running animated series on Fox, Texas senator Ted Cruz has never done a Hank Hill impression. At least not on video. I’m sure he does one around his children all the time (when he’s not throwing them under the bus, that is).

Hank and Peggy are both in their early-to-mid 40s and Bobby is 13 on King of the Hill — if the show does come back with the characters all having “aged 15 years,” as Forrester claims, that would be an interesting development. Will Hank have grown more understanding of Bobby in his 60s? Did Hank vote for Trump? What line of work did Bobby end up in? Will he still be voiced by Pamela Adlon? (There’s a plot on her great FX series Better Things where she’s replaced as the voice of the Bobby-like character in the show’s in-universe King of the Hill substitute, Ching of the Mill.)

The only thing I know for sure is: Dale has definitely joined QAnon.

