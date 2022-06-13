Everyone feels like high school is the best time of their lives when in reality it’s just too much homework and not enough critical thinking skills. But when you are a teen, it just makes sense. So when two under-the-radar friends decide to spend their senior year actually going out there and making a name for themselves, it seems like it would be a beautiful inspirational moment, right? It worked for Booksmart! And then, just like Mean Girls, reality hits you like a big yellow school bus.

“I can’t believe we waited so long to start living!” Lana Condor’s character says just moments before her character is seemingly killed by a truck in the middle of the road. Irony is real and it’s rough! Condor stars in Netflix’s upcoming series Boo, Bitch, which follows her character Erika as a high school senior determined to make the year count. Only she can’t because she’s dead. Chaos! She then needs to figure out how to leave this life and make it to the afterlife, which of course only happens once she gets the courage to talk to her crush. High school is so rough. As per the official description:

Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.

The limited series, which drops July 8th on Netflix, also stars Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Jason Genao. It’s Condor’s first TV project since becoming the breakout star of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movies. She will also serve as a producer. Just like her Boo, Bitch character, it seems like she is perpetually stuck in high school.