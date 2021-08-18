Alan Dershowitz has often complained that, after he started lending his support to Donald J. Trump, often defending acts many would consider indefensible, he lost a lot of friends. It’s even made his summer jaunts to Martha’s Vineyard, where the Obamas have a lavish estate, awkward. One encounter may have been testier than most: He got yelled at by no less than Larry David, who was pretty, pretty, pretty mad.

According to a “spy” for Page Six, the Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm maven let the famed lawyer have it on the porch of a convenience store on the wealthy New England island. The snoop even wrote down the exchange, as it was too surreal to not be documented:

Dershowitz: “We can still talk, Larry.”

David: “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

Dersh: “He’s my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?”

David: “It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

David then reportedly walked away. Dershowtiz, meanwhile, tried to save face by revealing a T-shirt underneath the one he already had one, which bore the words “It’s The Constitution Stupid!”

Dershowitz — who described himself as a “liberal Democrat” who “voted for Biden just as enthusiastically as Larry did — confirmed the incident to Page Six, saying that he and David used to be friends but that David broke up with him after he started working for Trump.

And he’s not the only one. Heated exchanges, he said, are “typical of what happens now on the Vineyard.” He added, “People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics.” People like David screaming at him in public is, he said, “the price of principle,” adding that he believed Trump’s first impeachment was unconstitutional. (Hence the T-shirt.)

Dershowitz dismissed David as a “knee-jerk radical,” claiming he “takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.” He also said David was “guilty of contemporary McCarthyism,” and that “[Joseph] McCarthy would have been proud of him.”

That said, he said he would “extend a hand of friendship to David,” should he ever want to have a less shouty discussion. “I won’t get into a screaming match with him. If he wants to scream, he’ll have to scream alone.”