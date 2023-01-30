I can’t pinpoint the turn, but at some point, “Hollywood” stopped telling pandemic stories; no more talking through masks about a shared experience that was rapidly splintering. Film and TV are a mirror of the real world, of course.

The Last Of Us is an exception by necessity. It would be silly to fully compare the real-life COVID pandemic to the Cordyceps one in the HBO series, but there are notes that hit the ear the same. Many of us know a bit more about isolation, despair, loss, and what it takes to move through (and on from) a crisis now. Many of us would like to forget all of those things, but The Last Of Us uses that, pushing on the walls we’ve built up around ourselves.

Last night’s episode is a perfect example, featuring Nick Offerman as a survivalist at the end of the world who shares his bounty with a drifter (Murray Bartlett), one meal turning into a lifetime of love and companionship.

When Bill (Offerman) lets Frank (Bartlett) into his solitary world, it’s like a bank of lights turning on, slow with a hum before achieving full brightness. Everything is tactile, fresh sensations shaking a life of routine and quiet unacknowledged desperation – the sight of Frank’s satisfaction over the trappings of civilization (a hot shower, clean clothes) and the taste of the dinner made better by the ability to share it with someone. The sound of the piano and a Linda Rondstadt song, played impulsively by Frank and then by Bill as if given permission by that act of broken protocol in his own home. That first touch of the lips and then, later, Frank’s hand on Bill’s chest as they lay in bed, one of them assured, the other nervous.

Don’t elements of that hit harder if you sheltered in place alone or without a partner? Your awakening may have not occurred after as long a time, as deep a separation from society, or within a world so savage, but didn’t it seem comparably rich and intoxicating for how the rush of sensations felt so familiar and somehow also so fresh?

Bill and Frank’s story goes on, crammed into one episode where many more would have been justified. But the impact of the total picture (including an ending that left many viewers decimated) serves the needs of the storytellers to talk about love as a balm for loss and fear and chaos. Safe harbor and what happens when the seas rise and overtake even that, leaving you dark, cold, and alone.

We have seen the facts of Joel’s life (Pedro Pascal). The show’s main character lost his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), and his partner, Tess (Anna Torv). He’s now searching for his brother. But we haven’t really seen Joel deal with those things directly, we’ve only seen him grit his teeth and move through. With the ballad of Bill and Frank, we’ve been pulled closer into a show that we now know is capable of hitting those emotional heights, and it’s coming for Joel, through flashbacks that add more context to Joel and Tess’ relationship and the tattered remains of Joel’s paternal instincts that keep rearing their head in his interactions with Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Bill and Frank weren’t just a plot device or a bridge to get the main story from point A to point B, though. Their initial connection so sweet, their bickerings and sounds of settling in with each other so relatable, and their ending, inspiring such an array of emotions. Theirs is a great love story all on its own, quite probably the last great pandemic love story considering the aversion to stories that go to a place that resonates with a time many would like to forget.