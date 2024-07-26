What’s the most revolting thing that Negan has ever done in The Walking Dead universe?

That’s a tough question to answer. Five options off the top of my head exist: (1) Bashing Glenn’s brains in with a baseball bat; (2) Bashing Abraham’s brains in with a baseball bat; (3) Burning Dwight’s face; (4) Disemboweling a guy and making his guts “rain” from the second-story balcony of a bank; (5) That unspeakable thing that he did with a masked Alpha.

Surely, I’m leaving some major moments out of this discussion, yet what is important here is that a new contender for the disgusting crown exists, and this doesn’t even really apply to Negan but, rather, Jeffrey Dean Morgan while portraying Negan. Because would Negan enjoy eating cockroaches? Maybe, but JDM did not find them tasty.

This subject arose at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, where (as EW reports) co-lead Lauren Cohan suggested that JDM “doesn’t want me to tell the story” about a “funny” on-set mishap. In response, JDM declared, “You can tell it… It just shows that I’m an idiot.” This involves a second-season Dead City scene:

“So, Negan’s being Negan, and he’s locked up half of his life and he happens to be locked up this half of his life, and he’s eating cockroaches. Half of the plate that I’m eating was real cockroaches, ’cause it looks really good on camera, and half were like chocolate.”

Say what? He explained that his vision is awful without glasses, and he only saw “brown little blobs on a plate.” And JDM did not realize that he was supposed to ignore the roaches and go for the chocolate. Oh, but the details grow even ickier:

“I’m b*tching after every one. And they’re all looking at me like I’m an idiot. Finally, there’s, like, legs sticking out of my teeth, and I realize that I’ve been eating cockroaches. Nobody told me there were real cockroaches at all. That wasn’t an option. I was told chocolate or custard. No. Probably 20 real cockroaches in front of everybody, and everyone kind of knew except for me what was going on.”

In other words, that first-season swarm of cockroaches was foreshadowing. Kudos to JDM for having the ultimate sense of humor, and hopefully, he didn’t get sick from that “snack.” Yikes.

(Via EW)