This is Hollywood’s new rule: if you win the Squid Game, you get to star in a Star Wars show. This precedent comes courtesy of ol’ #456 himself, Lee Jung-jae, who is set to play one of the leads in The Acolyte, which “takes viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” Details about his character also fall in the realm of “shadowy secrets.”

Written and directed by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), the Disney+ show will also star Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and, per Star Wars tradition, one adorable CGI-enhanced puppet that’s a Sith this time.

That last part is a joke. Unless they actually have a Sith puppet. It’s a cool idea.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to see, because The Acolyte already has its release date set for August 11, 2023. At the very least, we already know that the casting is off the charts.

Plus, the only way they could really go wrong here is to make Lee’s character enter some perverse murder contest among emerging Sith trainees who all have to compete in fatal children’s games (like podracing) in order to secure the love of wealthy Sith lords. After digging deep into the sands of Tattooine for Westerns and adventure, a mystery thriller set in the Star Wars universe sounds fantastic.

