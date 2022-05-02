A Dance with Dragons is the longest book in the Game of Thrones (or as it’s actually known, A Song of Ice and Fire) series at 1,056 pages. That’s nearly as pages as the Bible, which makes sense, because Tormund is my god.

Author George R.R. Martin has been hard at work in an “isolated location” on the follow-up, The Winds of Winter, for 11 years and counting. By the time he’s finished, it may end up being even longer than Dragons. So, look forward to that in 2053.

“THE WINDS OF WINTER is going to be a big book. The way it is going, it could be bigger than A STORM OF SWORDS or A DANCE WITH DRAGONS, the longest books in the series to date,” Martin wrote on his Not a Blog, along with updates on the respective NFL drafts for the New York Giants and Jets (he approves). He added, “I do usually cut and trim once I finish, but I need to finish first.” No kidding.

Martin also shared an update on the Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon:

I saw rough cuts of a couple more episodes of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, and was just as pleased as I was with the earlier episodes. [Creator Ryan Condal] and [director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik] and their cast and crew are doing great work. Those of you who like complex, conflicted, grey characters (as I do) will like this series, I think. There will be plenty of dragons and battles, to be sure, but the spine of the story is the human conflicts, the love and the hate, character drama rather than action/ adventure.

You had me at “plenty of dragons.”

(Via Not a Blog)