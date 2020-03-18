A self-quarantine is as good a time as any to start that Great American Novel you’ve been meaning to, if you only had the time. But if you’re anything like me, you’re going to spend your hours in isolation playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons (we need Tom Nook now more than ever). Luckily, author George R.R. Martin isn’t like me — he’s being productive, and waiting out the coronavirus pandemic by writing and hopefully finishing The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited sixth novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

“For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions,” the Game of Thrones creator wrote on his Not a Blog. “I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”

Here is where I’d usually make a joke about Martin being slow to finish The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, but not today, not with everything going on in the world.

Stay safe, George, and good luck writing.

