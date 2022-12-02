HBO‘s cult-favorite series Los Espookys has been canceled after two seasons. Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen (all of whom also starred in the show), the comedy followed a group of friends who turned their love of horror into a business.

“We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of Los Espookys to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays,” HBO wrote in a statement (via Variety). “We thank Julio, Ana, and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”

Los Espookys wasn’t a House of the Dragon– or The White Lotus-sized hit for HBO, but it had a dedicated fanbase, including Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall, who tweeted, “This. Sucks. I was literally just writing my blurb about why Los Espookys is on my list of the best TV of 2022. What a wonderfully surreal, hilarious, sweet show. We did not deserve it, apparently.” Writer Sean T. Collins added, “It’s a goddamn shame to see [David] Zaslav return HBO/HBO Max to the old cancelation paradigm we really hadn’t had to deal with since they shitcanned Deadwood.” Others were equally bummed out:

There’s only 12 episodes of Los Espookys. Give it a watch. Maybe a sudden surge in popularity will save it (probably not, but at least you will have enjoyed a good show).

