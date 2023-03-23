It’s been five years since Elizabeth Olsen has starred in a non-Marvel project. Making that bank and all, but it will be refreshing to see her in something that isn’t part of a cinematic universe — something like Love & Death.

The HBO Max limited series, from director Lesli Linka Glatter and writer David E. Kelley, stars Olsen as Candy Montgomery, a Texan who killed her best friend with an ax. There’s more to the story, as you can see in the trailer above, but if you liked prestige soap opera Big Little Lies, you should watch Love & Death. But even if you didn’t like Big Little Lies, you should still watch Love & Death, because it stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons. Those two could star in a remake of Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, and I would watch it.

Actually, that’s not a bad idea… Anyway, here’s the plot synopsis:

Love & Death takes a close look at Candy Montgomery’s shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless ax-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all. Set in a close-knit, trusting Texas community full of carefree families and faithful churchgoers, it’s an idyllic picture — and the perfect cover for dangerous secrets and vicious jealousy left unchecked. With executive producers David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, the limited series promises sky-high pedigree, style with substance, and the complex, psychological nuance necessary for such an unbelievable true crime story.

Love & Death premieres on April 27th on HBO Max.