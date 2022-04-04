Manifest, the NBC show cancelled while it ruled Netflix’s most popular list, will bring us a Season 4 at some point. That point is likely to happen, according to creator Jeff Rake, during the target month of November, although when the finale arrives is a whole other ballgame. The season will be a supersized one and contain the series finale, although we don’t know if that means that multiple parts will take more (or less) than a year to arrive.

What we do know is that we’re likely to see at least one chunk of episodes in 2022, and before that happens, there’s plenty of time to catch up. Netflix picked up the fourth season, so we’ll get to see what happened to Flight 828 and whether all of the still-fractured relationships (that inevitably showed strain after the passengers evaporated for five years) will ever heal.

Where can you watch the goods? There are a few places, beginning with the obvious: all three existing Manifest seasons are available on Netflix. In the alternative, you might choose to watch the third installment on Hulu.

Be forewarned, however, that once you start watching, you’re likely to start binging hard. This will be the case despite the silliest of plot holes and bizarre points where people are about to die and don’t. And people start spewing water and joining cults and growing divisive, all while the shadowy forces work against the passengers. I can’t promise that will all make sense (because it doesn’t), but this is an addictive show, in which people are emotionally invested.

In the end, Manifest is a Lost knockoff, and for some reason, people can’t get enough of those. And there’s something to be said about Netflix stepping up to make good on giving viewers answers and a (hopefully) satisfying conclusion before the show sees its fateful Death Day. In the meantime, there’s Netflix and Hulu, if you choose to climb aboard the flight of madness.