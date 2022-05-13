A Married… with Children revival is reportedly on the verge of becoming a reality starring the original cast. Well, technically, their voices. The Married… with Children revival is being pitched as an animated series, which made it easier for the cast to fit the project into their busy schedules. Ed O’Neill, Katey Segal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are locked into reprising their classic sitcom roles in the new series from Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter.

According to Deadline, the animated revival is getting “strong interest” from networks and streamers with Fox, Hulu and Peacock in the lead as potential homes for the series:

Considered one of the most influential TV shows in pop culture, it was one of the very first original scripted series on the then-fledgeling network which helped put it on the map and establish its edgy comedy brand. What’s more, adult animation is in Fox’s DNA, and. the network has several animated family comedies, most notably juggernauts The Simpsons and Family Guy. Meanwhile, Hulu and Peacock are streamers that carry the original series and adding the new installment would enhance their current collection and bring new viewers to the old episodes too.

As for the heavy interest in the project, Deadline reports that Married… with Children still puts up strong numbers in syndication, which could translate into a built-in audience for the revival.

Speaking of Fox, The Simpsons has already offered a glimpse at what an animated Married… with Children could look like:

As did Futurama because you gotta love that corporate synergy:

(Via Deadline)