Kathryn Hahn is pretty good at showing up in someone else’s show and overshadowing them, which is why she is long overdue for her own series. The actress is set to lead the upcoming Marvel series Agatha, based on her character from 2021’s WandaVision series. But the jury is still out on what the series is actually called.

A WandaVision spinoff, focused on the dark witch Agatha Harkness, was announced in November 2021. Filming wrapped last spring and the series is expected to drop later this year, and now it seems like Marvel is messing with fans by announcing various different iterations of the name. Sounds exactly like something a witch would do.

Since being announced, the series has gone by multiple names, including House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos, and Darkhold Diaries.

Earlier this week, Marvel posted (then deleted) another new title, this time called Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe as a nod to the Chronicles of Narnia franchise:

Marvel has now removed the post for the new AGATHA logo. pic.twitter.com/T74PLUa0CO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2024

Each title also seems to reference another piece of Hollywood history:

A new reference has been unlocked for the upcoming WandaVision spin-off ‘AGATHA’ pic.twitter.com/1gCMtFJxn1 — alias (@itsjustanx) May 13, 2024

I’m pretty sure them retitling this show every couple months is part of some elaborate bit that very few people seem to be paying attention to or understand. https://t.co/fdrfd3y3Lo pic.twitter.com/fp3grmGYPV — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) May 13, 2024

kathryn hahn's agatha series getting a new title every few months is my favorite bit, and this one is truthfully my favorite one — we're about to enter another wandavision-like era i can feel it pic.twitter.com/QPIMrkoiPk — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 13, 2024

While it’s a little unclear at the moment, fans seem to think that the subtitles are referring to different episode names in the series. WandaVision carefully incorporated early TV tropes throughout the season, so Agatha seems to be doing the same, perhaps on a somewhat larger scale. There is no chance this is just a coincidence.

Agatha stars Hahn, alongside Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone

Sasheer Zamata, and Debra Jo Rupp. Expect a title like That Agatha Show to be announced any day now.