Agatha Kathryn Hahn Disney+ Series
Marvel
TV

Why Does Marvel Keep Changing The Title Of One Of Its Most Anticipated Shows?

Kathryn Hahn is pretty good at showing up in someone else’s show and overshadowing them, which is why she is long overdue for her own series. The actress is set to lead the upcoming Marvel series Agatha, based on her character from 2021’s WandaVision series. But the jury is still out on what the series is actually called.

A WandaVision spinoff, focused on the dark witch Agatha Harkness, was announced in November 2021. Filming wrapped last spring and the series is expected to drop later this year, and now it seems like Marvel is messing with fans by announcing various different iterations of the name. Sounds exactly like something a witch would do.

Since being announced, the series has gone by multiple names, including House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos, and Darkhold Diaries.

Earlier this week, Marvel posted (then deleted) another new title, this time called Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe as a nod to the Chronicles of Narnia franchise:

Each title also seems to reference another piece of Hollywood history:

While it’s a little unclear at the moment, fans seem to think that the subtitles are referring to different episode names in the series. WandaVision carefully incorporated early TV tropes throughout the season, so Agatha seems to be doing the same, perhaps on a somewhat larger scale. There is no chance this is just a coincidence.

Agatha stars Hahn, alongside Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone
Sasheer Zamata, and Debra Jo Rupp. Expect a title like That Agatha Show to be announced any day now.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors