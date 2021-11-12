As Disney+ continued its morning-long event on Friday, the streaming service blew WandaVision fans by confirming the recently reported spinoff series centered on Kathryn Hahn‘s breakout character, Agatha Harkness. As part of its mammoth rollout on Twitter, Disney+ revealed the show’s official title, Agatha: House of Harkness, as well its logo.

Despite being revealed as WandaVision‘s big bad, Hahn’s performance was a fan-favorite, and following the series finale, the show sparked intense debate over who was the real villain: Agatha or Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda. (Hey, one of them imprisoned and psychologically tortured an entire town, and it wasn’t Hahn’s centuries-old witch.) What isn’t up for debate is the perfect pairing of the two actresses who were dubbed the “Most Iconic Duo” at the MTV Movie Awards. And it’s for that reason that fans are absolutely loving the confirmation that more Agatha is coming their way.

SO READY FOR AGATHA HOUSE OF HARKNESS DISNEY SERIES #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/GxRcUwVwG4 — zach (@civiiswar) November 12, 2021

I knew it was only a matter of time before we saw the return of the best MCU character, Señor Scratchy! pic.twitter.com/q4cNQEm1mK — Arty the Goth 🅱unBoi 🍁🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) November 12, 2021

Agatha: House of Harkness 💜 #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/SMxx9gA2EZ — kat ᗢ harkNESs || Eternals Era (@scarlet_witchxx) November 12, 2021

Like all things Marvel, details about the Agatha spinoff series are being kept tightly under wraps. However, WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer will return to write the spinoff, which is already a good sign. Judging by the title, it’d be safe to assume that fans will learn more of Agatha’s past and possibly what led to her destroying her whole coven, including her own mother.

Or there will just be more Kathryn Hahn ‘hamboning,’ which we’re all for. Sign us up.

