While it’s been over two years since Marvel announced the Agatha spinoff, the series is reportedly on its way to Disney+ in the very near future. Now titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries , here’s everything we know about the bewitching new entry to the MCU:

Plot

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will reportedly pick up after the events of WandaVision, which saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) become the wildly powerful Scarlet Witch and take control of the Darkhold book of sorceries after defeating Agatha. Wanda stripped her adversary of her memories, but clearly, that won’t be the case for long.

However, if Agatha is on a quest to reclaim the Darkhold, she’s in for a rough slog. The book consumed Wanda causing the cataclysmic events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. We won’t spoil what happened, but let’s just say, finding the Darkhold ain’t going to be easy.

Here’s the latest synopsis via Deadline.

In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.

We should note that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has gone through several name changes since the spinoff was first announced, and Marvel has been doing a considerable amount of retooling following the lackluster response to Secret Invasion and The Marvels. Whether that plot synopsis remains the same is up in the air.

Cast

Kathryn Hahn will naturally be reprising her role of Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to return, adding fuel to rumors that her WandaVision was hiding a secret and not just an innocent resident caught in Wanda’s spell. New cast members include Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn. As for which of the cast will join Agatha’s burgeoning coven is being kept under wraps for now.